Today starts the payment of pensions at the banks in stages, according to the amount of the pension.

For pensions up to 11,000 denars payment is today, for pensions from 11,001 to 14,000 denars, payment is tomorrow (Tuesday, April 28), for pensions from 14,001 to 18,000 denars payment is on Wednesday (April 29) and for pensions higher than 18,001 denars, payment is on Thursday (April 30).

The payment of pensions in stages is implemented in order to avoid crowds in front of banks and to provide greater protection to pensioners from the coronavirus.