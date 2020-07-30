A government is possible without SDSM or without VMRO-DPMNE, but also without DUI, said President Stevo Pendarovski in an interview with “Fokus”.

The constitutional norm is crystal clear – the mandate is given to the candidate of the party or parties that have a majority in Parliament and here the president has virtually no room for maneuver, said Pendarovski, explaining that everything we saw in 2017, with some additional conditions, was a flagrant violation of the highest legal act.

The constitutive session of the tenth parliamentary composition is scheduled for Tuesday next week (August 4th).