Croatian MP Marijana Petir, founder and head of the Group of Friends of Macedonia in the European Parliament, until the government of Zoran Zaev was replaced, believes that behind the request for the inclusion of the Bulgarians in the Macedonian constitution, there are hidden requests that affect the Macedonian identity.

There are various models that can be discussed related to this issue. Of course, I have never interfered in the internal political relations of Macedonia. You know best which status you should give to which minority and, possibly, what someone deserves, and where you want you can make some more concessions.

In that sense I don’t think you need an outside tutor to tell you what to do and that’s what I’m talking about. I don’t think it’s a matter of the EU, it’s a matter of your attitude and attitude towards national minorities and what you think is necessary.

But I do not see here that it is only about the inclusion of national minorities in the Constitution. Here I see that certain other demands have been placed before Macedonia, which intrude on identity issues. And what I am disputing is the issue of the package that is being put before Macedonia as a condition on behalf of the EU, and in essence it is a bilateral issue. I don’t think that’s right, said the former MEP in an interview with Sitel.