Macedonia is one of the ten poorest countries in Europe, Kanal 5 reported. Of the Balkan countries, only Kosovo and Albania are poorer than our country.

The poorest European country is Ukraine, the list also includes Georgia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Serbia and Montenegro. What they all have in common is that no country is a member of the European Union.

The “World Population Review”, which processes data from relevant sources such as the World Bank and the United Nations, ranked Macedonia sixth on the infamous list.

According to the data for 2020, the gross domestic product per capita in Macedonia was 5,888 dollars, and the gross national income per person was slightly less – 5,720 dollars.

The brief review states that after independence in 1991, Macedonia underwent dramatic changes and gradually improved its economy. The text also states that about 90% of GDP comes from trade, and the generally high unemployment rate is also noted.

INCOME PER CAPITA GDP PER CAPITA

Kosovo $4,440 $4,287

Albania $5,210 $5,215

Macedonia $5,720 $5,888

BiH $6,090 $6,031

Serbia $7,400 $7,666

Montenegro $7,900 $7,686

Bulgaria $9,540 $9,975

Romania $12,570 $12,896

Croatia $14,190 $13,828

Greece $19,690 $17,676

Slovenia $25,910 $25,179.

The list of the richest is generally dominated by the countries of Scandinavia and Western Europe. Liechtenstein and Monaco have as much as 180,000 and 190,000 dollars of GDP per inhabitant, respectively. The third country is Luxembourg with 115,000 dollars. Germany, which is one of the most common study and work destinations for Macedonians, achieved a GDP per capita of 45,723 dollars two years ago.