Police officers cited 805 citizens for failing to wear masks in public spaces. According to the coronavirus regulations, masks must be worn in closed public spaces, such as offices, banks and supermarkets, as well as in open spaces where citizens can’t maintain distance – such as farmers’ markets.

The Interior Ministry also announced that it has ordered 213 citizens into self-isolation, for returning to Macedonia from abroad and for being in contact with infected persons. During the regular checks, four citizens were found to violate their orders to remain in self-isolation.