Witnesses who spoke out about the abuse and neglect in the Covid hospitals are being pressured and silenced, sources say. The most dramatic such case came when a man who spoke out after his father and brother died in the catastrophic fire in the Tetovo Covid hospital said that he is receiving death threats to keep quiet.

Now other witnesses, who joined in the chorus of people saying they were asked for bribes, or told to come and care for their sick relatives in what should be closed Covid wards due to their understaffing, are also being told to shut up. Those that still have relatives in Covid wards are warned that they will face even worse treatment if they don’t stop speaking to the public, we were told.