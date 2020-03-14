After Debar, the city of Prilep is also introducing measures to restrict the movement of people, after the neighboring municipality of Plasnica had an influx of citizens who work in Italy.

There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Plasnica yet, but the large neighboring city is taking precautionary measures. Local police will control passengers coming from the direction of Plasnica toward Prilep. The arrivals from Italy and other at risk countries to Plasnica are warned to self-isolate.

Prilep Mayor Ilija Jovanoski said that the city has a problem with the “uncontrolled arrival of people from the neighboring municipalities”.