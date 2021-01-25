Naser Ziberi has been elected the new Ombudsman with 61 MPs of the total number of MPs in the Parliament voting “in favor”. Opposition lawmakers did not attend the vote. Ziberi will take over the role of ombudsman from Ixhet Memeti.

After the proposal of the opposition parties to leave out the draft-decision for election of the Ombudsman of the agenda was rejected, the 32nd session continued the debate on the proposal of DUI, Naser Ziberi to serve as Ombudsman. Ziberi is a lawyer, works as a notary, former MP and minister, and six months ago he was a candidate for prime minister from the DUI party, which has now nominated him for the post.