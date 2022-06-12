Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama explained on his Twitter account today that at the Thessaloniki Summit, organized by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during the handshake with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, he mocked Bulgaria’s blockade of Macedonia and said that the negative reactions in the public towards him and the Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski were a hysteria.



To laugh and cry because of the hysteria of some in Skopje towards Prime Minister Kovacevski, after the publication of the video of the handshake with Chancellor Scholz in Thessaloniki, where I mocked the ugly blockade of North Macedonia by Bulgaria, Rama wrote on Twitter.