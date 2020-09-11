Today, before its second announced protest against the increase of the electricity price, VMRO-DPMNE was met with closed doors in the Energy Commission, where they wanted to meet with the President of the Commission, Marko Bislimoski.

VMRO-DPMNE took to the streets again, asking the mafia government to listen to the demands of the citizens, the vice president of the party, Vlado Misajlovski said on Friday.

We came to the Regulatory Commission today, and they welcomed us with closed doors. No one opened the door for us to submit this request to them. VMRO-DPMNE calls on all citizens to join them because we want to hear the voice of the people. The voice of the people is to reduce the price of electricity, we demand that the old price be returned and that all members of the Regulatory Commission headed by the president resign, says Misajlovski.

He added that their undemocratic president did not open the door for them today to submit only one request.