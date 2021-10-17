The mayoral race in Struga will go to a run-off between the incumbent Mayor Ramiz Merko from DUI and his main challenger, Idri Istrefi from the Alliance of Albanians and Alternative parties.

Merko insists that he is in the lead by 2,000 votes. Istrefi replied that he will continue to seek the support of all citizens of Struga. The DUI candidate will count on the votes of ethnic Macedonians – SDSM voters, while Istrefi will turn to the VMRO-DPMNE supporters, to shore up his original base of support.