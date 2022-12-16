Vilma Ruskoska’s refusal to give in to political pressure is the reason she was suspended. The former head of the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption Vilma Rusoskoska points to the role of the Minister of Internal Affairs Oliver Spasovski in the “Besa Trans” case as a direct reason for her suspension.
Speaking about the political pressures in the Prosecutor’s Office, Ruskoska said she was suspended while the preliminary investigation lasted.
I was suspended because I did not accept pressures and influences. The report referred to that, somewhere around July 12-13, 2021, those responsible for administrative affairs carried out a control of the station for a technical inspection, ascertained irregularities, drew up a decision to close the station, and the decision was signed three days after the accident (the accident happened on 23 November 2021). According to the law, it should have been signed within 15 days, Ruskoska said in the IRL podcast and confirmed that the inspection is led by the Ministry of the Interior, and the decision is signed by the minister.
