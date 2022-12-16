Vilma Ruskoska’s refusal to give in to political pressure is the reason she was suspended. The former head of the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption Vilma Rusoskoska points to the role of the Minister of Internal Affairs Oliver Spasovski in the “Besa Trans” case as a direct reason for her suspension.

Speaking about the political pressures in the Prosecutor’s Office, Ruskoska said she was suspended while the preliminary investigation lasted.