Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, today travels from Tokyo to Washington, where he will lead the government delegation to the upcoming Strategic Dialogue between the Republic of Macedonia and the United States of America. Macedonia is the first country in the Western Balkans to start such an important process with the United States.

During his visit to Washington, Osmani, as announced, will have several bilateral meetings with senior US officials, as well as prominent figures from the civil society and think tanks.

The strategic dialogue was announced by the government after it became clear that Macedonia would not receive a date for the start of negotiations with the EU.