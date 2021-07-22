SDSM party deputy leader Sanja Lukarevska was asked today about the party’s mayoral candidate in the Lozovo municipality Aco Velkovski, who is notorious for mistreatment of his employees, including harassment of female workers. Lukarevska agreed that Velkovski is not a suitable candidate for a second term as Mayor, but insisted that the local party branch has the final word and chose Velkovski.

I am very aware that the citizens, especially the women, have huge reserves toward this Mayor. I have my appropriate opinion on him. But in the intra-party battle it is important that we hear to voice of our local members, Lukarevska said.