A video revealing how SDSM party activists are buying votes in the poor Roma neighborhood in Strumica was shared online today. The video reveals a large number of food packages being distributed, and the name of SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev is heard in the tape. It’s clear that the shipment is presented as a “gift” from the former Prime Minister, with the provision that they vote SDSM in the elections.

Заев го повторува делото, по кој знае кој пат се делат “пакети” на Ромите во Струмица. Поткуп за #Избори2020 Никој ништо не ви може нели @kostadinkosta1 ? Снимено денес, објавено овде https://t.co/ygaq7L4x13 pic.twitter.com/kQRPw81oCk — Демир (@Trollowsky) May 23, 2020

This is just the latest such instance, as the SDSM party pushes for elections in June and campaigning hard in poor, Roma neighborhoods across Macedonia, bribing voters with food, cooking oil and other essentials. In this video, as in those before, the campaign events are organized with zero adherence to the social distancing rules.