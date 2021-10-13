In general, I avoid writing posts, especially because I do not need to justify myself to anyone at all, but I am tired of being attacked for being VMRO supporter just because I do not support the current government, for all those of you who did not know you can freely see that I have been a member of SDSM since October 5, 2001, but how can I support such a government ??, Biljana Stoilkovska, a member of SDSM, wrote on Facebook, who, revolted by the party’s policies, tore her membership card.

When something is tho be praised, I have always supported it, but when it comes to criticism, I have certainly criticized it, regardless of which political party it is… given that many bad things have happened in the past 5 years, I haven’t seen any progress in them, on the contrary, they have brought us back 100 years. I do not want to be a member of such a party anymore, nor to be associated with that criminal gang. These pieces are now will be burned… and yes I publicly say that now on the 17th I will vote for VMRO.