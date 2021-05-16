SDSM party delegates voted to appoint Sanja Lukarevska, the current head of the UJP tax authority, as the new party deputy leader. Lukarevska is replacing Radmila Sekerinska, who was Zoran Zaev’s co-leader since 2013, but refused to see another term.

Lukarevska got 682 delegate votes, and only two delegates voted against her in the online congress that is taking place today.

Sekerinska’s decision to leave the top position in the party came as surprise and she did not elaborate, other than to say that the party needs fresh blood. It came at a time of growing corruption scandals linked to Zaev and an open challenge from former party leader Branko Crvenkovski, who called for Zaev’s ouster from the party.