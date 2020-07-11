Macedonian nationals who have arrived from Afghanistan have been placed under quarantine after it was determined that some of them tested positive for COVID-19, the Health Ministry confirmed to MIA.

Macedonian nationals have arrived from Afghanistan. According to information, some of them have tested positive. Tonight, they will be under quarantine to protect the safety of the citizens after consulting with the Commission for Infectious Diseases and the State Health Inspectorate, said the Ministry, adding an epidemiologist will decide what steps are next on Sunday.