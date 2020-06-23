The Skopje Appeals Court is scaling down its work after two judges were found to have Covid-19. Court President Lidija Dimcevska told Sitel TV that they are mapping out the contacts the two judges had at work, and are postponing the criminal cases.

The Anti-Corruption Commission is also testing its employees after four technical employees were found to be positive. Commission President Biljana Ivanovska said that none of its members have developed symptoms so far.