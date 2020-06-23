Despite the exceptionally bad coronavirus death and infection rates, the Macedonian Government announced it will open the borders starting on Friday.

This will allow passengers to enter the country without having a negative coronavirus test, or without being ordered to a mandatory quarantine or isolation at home – measures that are currently in force.

Also on Friday, the two international airports, in Skopje and Ohrid, will be allowed to open. Meanwhile, Macedonian citizens continue to face restrictions when entering Greece, Bulgaria and many other countries in the region.

A number of other serious restrictions are also being lifted the same day. Restaurants will be allowed to accept guests in their enclosed areas, provided they put safety protocols in effect. Gyms will be allowed to reopen and malls can work on Sundays. The Government will also lift all existing restrictions on organized bus transport.