The number of active Covid-19 cases in Skopje’s Cair district surpassed 400. The central, majority Muslim municipality has by far the most cases in the city, far above other larger districts such as Aerodrom (136), Gazi Baba (150) and Butel (138).

Much of the Second Wave of the epidemic was caused by total disregard for social distancing rules during the Muslim month of Ramadan in areas such as Cair. There were four deaths reported today and 118 newly infected patients, more than half of them in Skopje.

Meanwhile , the three clinics in Skopje who treat the most difficult cases remain packed, with nearly 250 patients. Seven of the patients are on mechanical ventilation and 46 are receiving supplemental oxygen. The crisis forced the Healthcare Ministry to convert the Kozle children’s hospital into a third Covid-19 ward, as well as to begin using a filed hospital set next to the Infectious Diseases Clinic.