The Skopje Appeals Court decided to postpone all hearings for an unspecified amount of time, because of the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

So far the court persisted in holding trials, some of them aimed at members of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, as part of the campaign of political persecution led by the ruling SDSM party. But as the number of people involved in the trials who were ordered into self-isolation after being in contact with the virus kept growing, the court decided to cease the trials.