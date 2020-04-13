Skopje police confirmed the media reports that a son killed his father yesterday evening, near the main clinic center.

The 24 year old killer has reportedly acted violently against his father in the past, and had a lng running dispute. The attack was perpetrated with a knife, with multiple stab wounds, in the father’s home. The badly injured father managed to escape his son and headed toward the Mother Teresa clinic, which is close to where he lived but expired at the entrance.

Prosecutors requested a detention order against the killer.