Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski send Monday Badnik and Christmas greetings to Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia HH Stefan and the Orthodox faithful.

Major holidays such as Christmas Eve and Christ’s birth are great spiritual power for every person, to revisit blessings, such as honesty, love, caring for one another, and to adapt their actions in the name of the community on behalf of those values.

Christ has left eternal beacon to mankind, that only the common joy is joy, and only the common happiness is happiness, and that for no reason should man ever give up the great good, but on the contrary should carry it on himself as an honor and respond with dignity to this sacred human obligation.

Let us continue on the path to peace and tranquility, to security and prosperity, by continuing to nurture unity, respect, friendships, pure and sincere love, he said in his message.

