US government officials have informed that the Macedonian NATO ratification instrument is deposited in the State Department, which means that Macedonia is now officially a NATO member state. In this honor a gun salute is being made in Skopje and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that the US now stands behind the security guarantees provided to all NATO member states.

Macedonia was blocked by Greece from joining NATO and outright vetoed at the 2008 Bucharest summit. A humiliating name change treaty was imposed on Macedonia in 2018 and despite the referendum for name change and EU and NATO membership failing, it was rammed through the Macedonian Parliament nonetheless.