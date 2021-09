Macedonia

Over 6,000 deaths and 15,000 active cases reported as Macedonia continues to have one of the worst death rates in the world

This week Macedonia surpassed 6,000 deaths from Covid-19 for the entire course of the pandemic, and the number of active cases reached 15,000 for the first time since the April wave. The country has one of the worst death rates in the world, and now ranks fourth in the world in deaths per capita. The...