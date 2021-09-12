Venko Filipce’s term in the Ministry of Health was marred by a series of scandals. Suspicious contracts, high-level corruption, scandals with patients are just some of the situations that the public has witnessed in recent years.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought to light the poor handling with the situation. While Minister Filipce and the government assured that the situation is under control, the citizens shared their negative experiences daily through the media and social networks.

While Filipce assured that there were available beds for everyone needing hospitalization and that no one will be sent back, the citizens spoke publicly and testified about the personal troubles of their loved ones. From hospitalization in hospital corridors, to finding connections to get medical care in a hospital setting. For the most part, their doors were closed on the grounds that they had no available beds and they were sent through the hospital labyrinths.

Mistakes were also made in the seemingly good organization of cluster monitoring. The authorities did not find a solution how to get the data from those citizens who refused to tell their contacts or gave false information.

The citizens were outraged by the untimely adoption of restrictions, as well as to the adoption of inappropriate measures in a given period. One of the major shortcomings in relation to the coronavirus situation is the lack of vaccines. While all countries procured and found ways to get more vaccines for their citizens, the Government and the Ministry of Health failed in doing so. The public remembers well that the vaccination in Macedonia started thanks to the donated vaccines from neighboring Serbia.

The Italian newspaper La Verita published letters and documents on the procurement of vaccines from China in March this year. The daily wrote that the Chinese company canceled the deal for fear of fraud because, according to La Verita, Zaev went through an intermediary company that was a shell company with unstable foundations in Hong Kong.

In the official statements of Zaev and Filipce, who several times announced the arrival of the Chinese vaccines in Macedonia, they point out that the reason for returning the advance for the Chinese vaccines was due to the harmonization of documentation.

Zaev then confirmed that they tried to get vaccines in a different way, but denied bad intentions or illegal actions.