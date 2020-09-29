Three nurses submitted their resignations from the Infectious Diseases Clinic in a matter of a week. The clinic is one of the two main Covid-19 centers in Macedonia, and is at the front-line of fighting the epidemic.

One of them, a chief nurse, explained her resignation stating that she is leaving because of the “lack of respect and degradation of the position of a nurse”. Macedonia has a chronic problem with emigration of medical professionals and their movement from the public to the private sector. The resignations come at a time when Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce is warning about a possible autumn spike in coronavirus cases, even though the country never actually saw a decrease in the epidemic.