Top Government officials, including interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, his deputy Bujar Osmani, Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce and Education Minister Arbr Ademi are expected to go into self-isolation after attending a meeting of the Kumanovo crisis committee on Wednesday.

Today it was revealed that Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski, who chaired the meeting, has the coronavirus. Spasovski, Osmani and Filipce did not show up for the meeting of the security council, convened today by President Stevo Pendarovski, as a precautionary measure. The meeting was called to determine whether the state of emergency should be extended for a second month.

Osmani confirmed that the illness of the Kumanovo Mayor prompted him to skip today’s meeting of the security council. He said that he wore a mask throughout the meeting, but just in case, he will remain self-isolated for a few days.

Other top officials, such as the leaders of the VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM parties Hristijan Mickoski and Zoran Zaev, are isolating at home as well, after they were both interviewed by a journalist who was later found to be Covid-19 positive.