Two American B-1 bombers made a low overflight of Macedonia today, accompanied by Greek F-16 fighters. The planes buzzed the capital Skopje in a move that the US Embassy said was meant to show American support for “North” Macedonia.

Two U.S. B-1 Lancers from Ellworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, flew over Skopje to welcome 🇲🇰 into #NATO. This flyover is an expression of our enduring support for North Macedonia. #WeAreNATO #Partners #Allies pic.twitter.com/VTsGggy9GH — U.S. Embassy North Macedonia (@USEmbassySkopje) May 29, 2020

The nuclear weapon capable late Cold War era strategic bombers flew in non-stop from their base in the US, conducting mid-air refueling.