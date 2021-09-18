VMRO-DPMNE announced that tomorrow the party will reveal serious new information indicating criminal conduct on part of the Mayor of Skopje Petre Silegov.
The opposition party recently revealed that Silegov is building a large addition to his house without a permit, and then hinted at evidence that he is awarding lucrative contracts to companies who are, in turn, building his house.
We are talking about an enormous criminal enterprise, involving Silegov and the director of a public utility company subordinate to him, said VMRO spokesman Naum Stoilkovski.
