The SDSM group in Parliament is trying to revive its mundane proposal to have shops closed on Sunday as the opposition demands an urgent debate on the catastrophic fire in the Tetovo Covid ward that killed 15 people.

SDSM refused to have the debate opened at a Parliament Committee a few days ago, and now wants to distract the Parliament with other, non-urgent issues, the VMRO-DPMNE group said in a statement.