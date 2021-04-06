The rule of law ends where SDSM, Zaev and Spasovski begin. Who normal would believe that police officers themselves, without the knowledge of superiors appointed directly by Spasovski, issued passports to drug bosses on their own?, reacted the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, after the press conference of the Minister of Interior, Oliver Spasovski where he provided details on the case with the issuance of Macedonian passports to foreign nationals by using identities of citizens of Macedonia who did not own personal documents at the time.