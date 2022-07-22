The executive committee of VMRO-DPMNE at Thursday’s session unanimously and fully accepted the initiative for a referendum and people’s declaration regarding the harmful parts that include full assimilation, change of history and Bulgarianization, informed the general secretary of VMRO-DPMNE Gjorgjija Sajkoski.

In the coming period, as he informed, the party is starting a process of wide consultation with experts and the social public about the nature, character and formulation of the referendum whose ultimate goal, as he said, is “people’s opposition to deprivation of identity”.