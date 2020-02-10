Again, legal solutions are imposed that are contrary to the interests of the Macedonian citizens. The vote of MPs and the citizens they represent is abusive, law and justice are up for sale, and all those unpleasant scenes repeated when MPs were bought, blackmailed and pressured, the opposition VMRO-DPMNE said in reaction to yesterday’s government endorsement of the changes to the law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The pardoned criminal Zoran Zaev along with his criminal racketeering gang, through a new legal solution to the prosecution law, are trying at all costs to grant amnesty for the crimes he and his gang have committed in the past 3 years.