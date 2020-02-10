Again, legal solutions are imposed that are contrary to the interests of the Macedonian citizens. The vote of MPs and the citizens they represent is abusive, law and justice are up for sale, and all those unpleasant scenes repeated when MPs were bought, blackmailed and pressured, the opposition VMRO-DPMNE said in reaction to yesterday’s government endorsement of the changes to the law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office.
The pardoned criminal Zoran Zaev along with his criminal racketeering gang, through a new legal solution to the prosecution law, are trying at all costs to grant amnesty for the crimes he and his gang have committed in the past 3 years.
The new law, which the government wants to enact, will amnesty the officials who have become rich on the citizens’ backs through criminal tenders and grants. It will amnesty all those private deals while abusing citizens’ money. Zoran Zaev is aware that after April 12 his political career is over. He is afraid of a reformed and professional prosecution that will prosecute all his crimes, bribes, rackets, threats and abuses. VMRO-DPMNE urges the new legal solution to be created by experts because only in this way can justice be restored and the rule of law in Macedonia. Only a law backed by experts and law professors can bring our country closer to the European Union and provide a better tomorrow for all of us, reads the reaction of VMRO-DPMNE.
