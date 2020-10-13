A third member of Parliament tested positive to the coronavirus. The VMRO-DPMNE group in Parliament said that one of their female representatives is positive – without revealing her name.

The representative did not go to work over the past two weeks, and has been positive for a week now. Last week DUI member Ismail Jahoski was rushed to hospital with Covid-19 symptoms, and Laze Taneski from SDSM also tested positive, raising doubts about whether the Parliament can continue to function.