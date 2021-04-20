VMRO-DPMNE formally submitted a proposal for criminal charges against Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and two members of Parliament from the SDSM led coalition, who came to vote while infected with the coronavirus. Bisera Kostadinova – Stojcevska from SDSM and Miroslav Bogdanovski from affiliated DOM party came to the Parliament on Sunday, in hazmat suits, to attend a vote.

We call on state prosecutors to act in accordance with the law and accept our proposal for criminal charges. The law for protection of the public from infectious diseases was violated on Sunday, by members of Parliament who were there when the law was adopted. The Speaker allowed these two infected members of Parliament to enter and attend the session, which violated articles of the criminal code, said VMRO member of Parliament Eli Panova.