In the introduction of the letter by former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva sent in handwriting from the Sutka prison in September this year while Janeva was in custody, she urged Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski to inspect the files at Vilma Ruskoska, because the SPO chief suspected that her statement to the prosecutor for organized crime and corruption was hidden from the head of the PPO, “Infomax” writes after inspecting the letter.
According to the news portal, Janeva warns Joveski to open his eyes, and become interested in the investigations that she has opened at the SPO, which contain key elements that will explain the way she acted and what was happening to her.
Please, in the interest of the Prosecutor’s Office (referring to the Public Prosecutor’s Office) inspect all the documents and my statement made to Vilma Ruskoska. She did not inform you of my statement. SPO has an investigation that will clarify many things about my actions, writes Katica Janeva in a letter sent to Ljubomir Joveski, written in handwriting through the prison administration of the Skopje Prison.
Comments are closed for this post.