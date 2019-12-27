In the introduction of the letter by former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva sent in handwriting from the Sutka prison in September this year while Janeva was in custody, she urged Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski to inspect the files at Vilma Ruskoska, because the SPO chief suspected that her statement to the prosecutor for organized crime and corruption was hidden from the head of the PPO, “Infomax” writes after inspecting the letter.

According to the news portal, Janeva warns Joveski to open his eyes, and become interested in the investigations that she has opened at the SPO, which contain key elements that will explain the way she acted and what was happening to her.