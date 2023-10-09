The people are barely making ends meet, and instead of economic packages, measures or new jobs, the Government is opening three new gambling companies for them. To make the scandal bigger, this is done by a government decision, signed by Artan Grubi, allowing a state lottery, managed by his close friend Prparim Bajrami, to publish an advertisement for granting online gambling licenses in partnership with the state, accused VMRO-DPMNE.

The advertisement stipulates conditions that exclude domestic companies and almost outlines that this license should be obtained by a Bulgarian company from the gambling business, which is owned by a figure from the Bulgarian underground, Vasil Bozhkov, nicknamed the Skull. But that’s not all, there are already serious indications that one of the licenses for this lucrative business should be awarded to a company from Kosovo, which compromises the whole process.

We know about Cherepot that he is on the black list of the USA, among other things, because of the bribery of officials in order to enable the expansion of his gambling empire, and for the other company from Kosovo, the business secrets are yet to come out.