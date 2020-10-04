During Sunday’s Q&A session on Facebook, a citizen asked VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski whether he read the reports on Zaev’s villa in Halkidiki, expressing his revolt. Isn’t it a shame and a pity? Doesn’t it stink of crime from afar?, he said.

I absolutely agree with you, if the reports are confirmed as true. As far as I could see in the media, that report has been originally published by a media outlet from our eastern neighbor, which in the past dealt with some top domestic politicians, such as their Prime Minister. But what is devastating and immoral is the fact that this type of speculation, which may be largely true, has often been leaked in the past.