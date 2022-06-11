The Bulgarians liked the “joke” of Edi Rama, but the loyal citizens of Macedonia regardless of ethnicity did not like it at all.
A young lawyer from Skopje of Albanian nationality reacts to the scandal made by Edi Rama and Dimitar Kovacevski in Thessaloniki. One who humiliated us, the other who gave the shame a dimension.
Edi Rama jokes with Dimitar Kovacevski at almost every event. At the last event he said “future West Bulgaria” before Chancellor Scholz pointing his finger at Kovacevski.
Tace may not be a good prime minister, but whatever he is, he represents Macedonia, he represents us all. Edi Rama, while joking with him, is joking with all of us.
It is impermissible to submit to the Prime Minister of a country with 5 times less exports than Macedonia. Edi Rama SHOULD BE DECLARED PERSONA NON GRATA. And if this does not happen, Tace should resign so that he does not humiliate us anymore, writes Umejr Muamedi on Facebook.
