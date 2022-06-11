The Bulgarians liked the “joke” of Edi Rama, but the loyal citizens of Macedonia regardless of ethnicity did not like it at all.

A young lawyer from Skopje of Albanian nationality reacts to the scandal made by Edi Rama and Dimitar Kovacevski in Thessaloniki. One who humiliated us, the other who gave the shame a dimension.

Edi Rama jokes with Dimitar Kovacevski at almost every event. At the last event he said “future West Bulgaria” before Chancellor Scholz pointing his finger at Kovacevski.