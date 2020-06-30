The President of SDSM Zoran Zaev said during Tuesday’s duel on TV24 that the Agreements with Bulgaria and Greece brought NATO membership to the country and finally opened EU’s doors.

On our path to NATO and EU membership, not only now Bulgaria and Greece are not blocking us, but have wholeheartedly helped our accelerated integration. In fact, it is their obligation under the agreements. The agreement with Bulgaria creates a framework and instruments for resolving all issues with Bulgaria, through mutual respect, for building friendship and partnership. Relations with Bulgaria and Greece have never been better. We are building friendship and strategic partnership with them, and that is good for the citizens of our countries and for the citizens of the entire region. We are allies in NATO and in the future we will be partners in the EU, added Zaev.