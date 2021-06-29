Zaev abuses the “European flag” procedure to rob the people by increasing the gasoline prices, said VMRO-DPMNE on Tuesday.

The party accuses that Zaev wants to push through the crisis tax of 4.13 denars per liter of fuel by using the so-called “European flag” procedure, which cuts the possibility of debate in Parliament.

Zaev knows that in a regular procedure VMRO-DPMNE will do everything to block this harmful policy which will mean 54 million euros less per year in the pockets of the people and the accounts of companies. The abuse of the “European flag” procedure devalues both the procedure and its purpose, but it is also an anti-EU step. Zaev with the crisis tax give a blow to the farmers, transporters, millers, taxi drivers, all citizens. We call on reason and Zaev to withdraw the law on the introduction of the crisis tax. We also note that any harmful law will be revised after VMRO-DPMNE comes to power. Macedonia for all people, reads the party’s press release.