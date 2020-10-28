Zoran Zaev is hiding from the Macedonian public and does not want to say his position on Goce Delcev and the Macedonian language.

Zaev claimed the agreement with Bulgaria was final and closed all open issues with Bulgaria, and that it guaranteed the European future of the country. Now we see that Zoran Zaev lied to the citizens. The agreement he signed is neither final nor guarantees the European future of the country, VMRO-DPMNE reacts in a press release.

