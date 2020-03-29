SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev said that he is sticking to his proposal to cut public sector salaries down to the minimum wage over two months.

It’s better if we grit our teeth for two months so everybody can continue to be paid, than endanger the payment of salaries in general, Zaev said.

The minimum wage is set at 230 EUR and in the about 100.000 strong public sector, many employees earn twice or more that amount.

Zaev said that Macedonia could borrow up to a billion EUR, but that the budget hole caused by the coronavirus will amount to some 2.2 billion EUR.