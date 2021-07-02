Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in Friday’s interview with TV21 that, unfortunately, the Prespa Forum Dialogue was not attended by representatives from neighboring Bulgaria.
He believes that it is not a good message.
We sent invitations when the organization of the summit started. We had announcements that there would be representatives, but unfortunately they did not come. We will see the reasons, we have no answer. We will surely see later what the reasons were, but it is not a good message, said Zaev.
Comments are closed for this post.