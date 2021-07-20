We won’t vote for the resolution put forward by VMRO-DPMNE regarding the negotiations with Bulgaria if the name [of the country] remains as it is now in the document, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said responding to a journalist’s question.

It is not about stubbornness or some whim. It is a matter of principle, it is a matter of the Constitution. It is inadmissible for the Prime Minister, the ruling majority, the institutions of the system to vote against the Constitution. It sends a message that we are derogating from the whole system, said Zaev, adding that the Constitution has been adopted and should be respected.

Asked whether SDSM will support the Resolution that was submitted and accepted by the Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi with the proposed term for the name, Zaev said that the most important thing is that they agree on the essence and content of the resolution. The government and the ruling majority, said Zaev, simultaneously represent the institutions of the state system and it is not permissible to think of anything contrary to the Constitution or the Law on ratification of the Prespa Agreement.