VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski in Friday’s interview with the Macedonian Radio Television stated that since SDSM and Zoran Zaev came into power, Zaev’s family increased their property tenfold and therefore did not want to investigate the origin of property of politicians.

Take a look at the richest family in Macedonia, how much they have increased their income in recent years. Why did their companies suddenly become the most desirable companies in Macedonia before 2010 and 2015? Let’s check, says Mickoski.

He pointed out that all politicians must be investigated and he signs up for that first, and if it is found a penny that he cannot justify he will bear the responsibility, but Zaev should do so with his family and other politicians.