SDSM Vice President Muhamed Zekiri informed today that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Three days ago, he participated in a TV debate on TV 24, and at the very beginning of the show, he stated that he was coming from a meeting with the party leadership of SDSM.

The question that now arises is whether the SDSM leadership will now be ordered into isolation and quarantine as required by the government’s measures and recommendations.