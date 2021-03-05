Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that due to the rising number of coronavirus infections, the Government will discuss introducing additional restrictive measures next week.

We were in intense communication with the members of the Infectious Diseases Committee these past days and we are following the numbers. So far the picture is not the same as it was in the November spike. Next week we will decide whether we need additional restrictive measures, Filipce said.

Several hard hit cities have asked the Government to declare a curfew that would slow down the spread of the disease.